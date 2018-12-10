This couple's daughters are due at the same time

More
This couple's daughters are due at the same time -- and we're not crying, you're crying!
1:01 | 10/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This couple's daughters are due at the same time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58469275,"title":"This couple's daughters are due at the same time","duration":"1:01","description":"This couple's daughters are due at the same time -- and we're not crying, you're crying!","url":"/GMA/Family/video/couples-daughters-due-time-58469275","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.