This family's babysaurus-Rex announcement will have you roaring for joy

A mommy and daddysaurus-Rex took their family's love for dinosaurs to the next level as they suited up in T-Rex costumes to announce that a baby-Rex is on the way.
0:33 | 10/04/18

Comments
Transcript for This family's babysaurus-Rex announcement will have you roaring for joy
