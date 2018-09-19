Now Playing: Dogs rescued from Florence floodwaters in Jacksonville, North Carolina

Now Playing: Dogs rescued from Hurricane Florence flooding, a message of hope: World in Photos

Now Playing: Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: President Trump visits Carolinas in the wake of Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: Flood waters in North Carolina still wreaking havoc

Now Playing: 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse, officials say

Now Playing: At least 1 person killed after Florence triggers tornadoes in Va.

Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper released from prison

Now Playing: Jailed American's desperate plea to the White House

Now Playing: Texas mayor and grandmother kills gator

Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford's lawyer says she wants FBI investigation before testifying

Now Playing: Cheerleader suing school over backlash to her kneeling protest speaks out

Now Playing: Active shooter reported in Middleton, Wisconsin, law enforcement responding

Now Playing: 17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting at bus stop: Police

Now Playing: Woman slips out of handcuffs and escapes police station

Now Playing: Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer pleads not guilty

Now Playing: Tennessee teen taken by teacher says he first kissed her in classroom

Now Playing: Former Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murder of 2 little girls

Now Playing: 3 arrested in alleged funeral donations scam