Transcript for High school said it will not hand out 'modesty ponchos' at the prom

A Catholic high school near Detroit is rethinking the so called modesty poncho that it planned to give out at the pump so this was controversial. It was sparked by a at this display in the school's lobby. A sign that warned these podshows would be handed out to girls if they're dresses violated the dress code at a school now says they'll be no condos given out. After problem after a lot of people wrote in saying they didn't like the idea. But one teachers said the whole thing was just intended as a light hearted deter. A lot of people did not find it to be all that light hearted funny now that matter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.