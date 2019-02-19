Mom who welcomed twins sheds tears as military husband surprises her in hospital

More
Skyler Cooper, a member of the Kansas Army National Guard, surprises his wife, Cydney Cooper of Topeka, Kansas and their newborn twins, Emma and Kyla Cooper.
0:41 | 02/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom who welcomed twins sheds tears as military husband surprises her in hospital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61153395,"title":"Mom who welcomed twins sheds tears as military husband surprises her in hospital","duration":"0:41","description":"Skyler Cooper, a member of the Kansas Army National Guard, surprises his wife, Cydney Cooper of Topeka, Kansas and their newborn twins, Emma and Kyla Cooper.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/mom-welcomed-twins-sheds-tears-military-husband-surprises-61153395","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.