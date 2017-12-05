The non-mother who started Mother's Day

More
Championed by Anna Jarvis, the holiday has a surprising history.
1:16 | 05/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The non-mother who started Mother's Day
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47374389,"title":"The non-mother who started Mother's Day","duration":"1:16","description":"Championed by Anna Jarvis, the holiday has a surprising history.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/mother-started-mothers-day-47374389","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.