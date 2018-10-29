This 4-year-old is celebrating Halloween in the best way

More
Carter, who is fighting pre-b cell all leukemia, has received Halloween cards and gifts from people all over the country.
0:49 | 10/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This 4-year-old is celebrating Halloween in the best way
Sure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58833716,"title":"This 4-year-old is celebrating Halloween in the best way","duration":"0:49","description":"Carter, who is fighting pre-b cell all leukemia, has received Halloween cards and gifts from people all over the country.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/year-celebrating-halloween-best-58833716","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.