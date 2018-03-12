Alex Guarnaschelli's candy cane cookie sandwiches recipe

More
Alex Guarnaschelli's shares her Buttery Candy Cane Sandwiches for the 'GMA' 25 Days of Cookies series.
1:53 | 12/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alex Guarnaschelli's candy cane cookie sandwiches recipe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59535547,"title":"Alex Guarnaschelli's candy cane cookie sandwiches recipe","duration":"1:53","description":"Alex Guarnaschelli's shares her Buttery Candy Cane Sandwiches for the 'GMA' 25 Days of Cookies series.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/alex-guarnaschellis-candy-cane-cookie-sandwiches-recipe-59535547","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.