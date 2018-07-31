Transcript for Avocado toast in the form of a chocolate bar is now a thing

But as a then hey I don't. And about your life with. A focus like to Anaconda was on us wow that's bad it let. Me. I like him not you like but. Yeah Avant have in yeah. Candy you. But as. Good. Went. It. I'm so continues. I'm. What could. Another controversy it is physically. Com and I have a toast but share. Wow I'm a product goes on. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.