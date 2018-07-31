Avocado toast in the form of a chocolate bar is now a thing

More
This company created an avocado-toast-flavored chocolate bar
1:34 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Avocado toast in the form of a chocolate bar is now a thing
But as a then hey I don't. And about your life with. A focus like to Anaconda was on us wow that's bad it let. Me. I like him not you like but. Yeah Avant have in yeah. Candy you. But as. Good. Went. It. I'm so continues. I'm. What could. Another controversy it is physically. Com and I have a toast but share. Wow I'm a product goes on. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56926287,"title":"Avocado toast in the form of a chocolate bar is now a thing","duration":"1:34","description":"This company created an avocado-toast-flavored chocolate bar","url":"/GMA/Food/video/avocado-toast-form-chocolate-bar-now-thing-56926287","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.