Transcript for Carla Hall shares seasonal fall recipes live on 'GMA'

fast fall fixes. Our good friend Carla hall is here with quick and tasty recipes from her brand-new cookbook. Yes, excited about this cookbook and I'm always excited when you're here because we eat good food. Butternut squash. Yes, so in my cookbook I do this with summer squash but you're seeing butternut squash in all the squashes right now. With this you roast it, salt, pepper an on our cutting board some basil and some parsley and some garlic and don't cut yourself, Michael. Nope, nope. So what we're going to do -- You must know me well. We'll cut up everything on the cutting board and add salt, add some pepper, add some olive oil, go ahead. Add some olive oil and make our pesto on the cutting board. Which saves you time. You won't clean up any of that stuff, right? We'll take it and put it right there in the squash. I'll add chilies and we'll mix that up. You like it hot. Well, I know you don't like it hot. So you mix that up, Michael. You see how beautiful that is and here you go. Bam, bam, bam, bam. Do you want to taste it? Delicious. Very good. Now, you have this -- this is something I'm excited about. Chicken meat loaf bite. Yes, yes. Your momma's recipe. My momma's recipe. One of the five things she knew how to make. Sorry, momma. But you know. So I have oatmeal and milk. Instead of bread crumbs, mix that up. The milk softens the oatmeal. You can get gluten-free oats to actually make this gluten-free. It is delicious and take everything, put it in the chicken. I have parsley, I have grated onion, I have an egg. I have thyme and garlic. Cayenne pepper. You're going to mix all of that up and then you're going to let that sit and this is what we have here, Michael. Bam. Bam. The other tip, you're going to use an ice cream scoop to make them because you want everything to be the same size and it'll cook at the same rate and then you're going to put your gloves on because we don't want -- I know some people are at home are like, whoa, whoa, whoa. That's what they do. Then you're fry them in shallow oil and those are going to cook and, yep, you're going to get your gloves on. Yes, boom, boom. And then they come like this. That's what we end up with. We'll taste them. Cheers. Robin, hey, girl. Mm-mm. Very good. Momma's recipe. And now we have a black-eyed pea salad. Uh-huh. Now, what's the fast fix for this. Dressing in a jar. Hot sauce vinaigrette. We have our must tar, hot sauce, oil and everything and then we're going to brighten up -- the canned bean, canned black-eyed peas and -- set up for me, Michael. We have the tomato, onions and cucumbers and then the fresh herbs with dill that makes everything better and bright. Yes. The colors. I add salt. The color, right. Because you're from Mississippi. You're from the south. This would be perfect. This is so light and perfect with fried fish. I didn't think about that. Now, do you add this when it's in the plate or the bowl? When it's in the bowl. Okay. Shake it up, Michael. Shake it up. Shake it up, shake it up, shake it. I tell you, we're over here cooking and robin can't even wait to eat. Look at that. Yes. That is what they call delicious. Carla, our so good -- ? And fast. Carla hall's "Soul food" is available now, make sure you check it out and get all these recipes on our website as well

