Transcript for Chefs share last-minute Thanksgiving side dishes

Welcome back. We're back with our Thanksgiving 911 team. Jamika, Geoffrey and Eddie here to answer your questions. What's your tip? If you don't have a roasting man you can use potatoes to elevate your Turkey and you can eat it. That's great. And Jamika writes what is a quick grave si recipe? My secret is dijon mustard. It will hold it together and gives that tanginess and your guests will be like, what is that but then you never tell them. Only on "Gma." Never tell. Geoffrey, a question on Facebook. I want to cook up cranberry sauce in a few minutes. Can you help? In a pot. Watch this, sugar, lemon and lime juice. The zest of the lemon and lime which you do before you juice them. Five, six minutes and then let it cool down, have you a beautiful cranberry relish. Just like that. Don't go to the store and buy it. Look how easy it is. Forgot the dijon mustard.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.