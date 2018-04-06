#FoodJenga is the newest way to stay entertained at diner

More
Food Jenga takes playing with your food to a whole new level.
0:42 | 06/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for #FoodJenga is the newest way to stay entertained at diner

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55594986,"title":"#FoodJenga is the newest way to stay entertained at diner ","duration":"0:42","description":"Food Jenga takes playing with your food to a whole new level. ","url":"/GMA/Food/video/foodjenga-newest-stay-entertained-diner-55594986","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.