Genius Kitchen's tomatillo guacamole

More
Try this fresh twist on guacamole for the ultimate Cinco de Mayo feast!
0:29 | 05/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Genius Kitchen's tomatillo guacamole

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54884562,"title":"Genius Kitchen's tomatillo guacamole","duration":"0:29","description":"Try this fresh twist on guacamole for the ultimate Cinco de Mayo feast!","url":"/GMA/Food/video/genius-kitchens-tomatillo-guacamole-54884562","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.