-
Now Playing: Inside the American International Toy Fair
-
Now Playing: North American International Toy Fair preview
-
Now Playing: New York Toy Fair kicks off
-
Now Playing: Chase Rice performs 'Eyes on You' on 'Strahan and Sara'
-
Now Playing: Avocado Henry at the New York Toy Fair
-
Now Playing: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard discuss avoiding jealousy in their relationship
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' Week 8 recap
-
Now Playing: The most romantic moments from 'Grey's Anatomy'
-
Now Playing: Scott Foley dishes on 'Whiskey Cavalier'
-
Now Playing: Is Madonna and Lady Gaga's feud finally over?
-
Now Playing: Chip and Joanna Gaines buy historic castle in Waco, Texas
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek at the Oscars jewels
-
Now Playing: Man accused of stealing Oscar statuette in Los Angeles breaks his silence
-
Now Playing: Rome Flynn discusses pivotal role on 'How to Get Away With Murder'
-
Now Playing: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's duet gets standing ovation at Oscars
-
Now Playing: Embattled singer R. Kelly posts $100,000 bond
-
Now Playing: High school students behind Oscars short documentary winner
-
Now Playing: These celebrities brought their moms to the Oscars and we can't handle the cuteness
-
Now Playing: Sara has her own Oscars-style seat filler
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara talk Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek