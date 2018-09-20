Transcript for It's a bad day for Heathers?

Have a good day for you'll start bad day bad day this my feet one first had errors. Edwards anyone named Heather why do we have some old. We have another year and as you have to get lessons are about this. It's up name because courts analyze US baby name data from the Social Security Administration dating back to 1880 and bad. Found that no name in history has become so popular and that such a quick demy his. Like Heather now. I have a theory. And you saw the movie Heather's correct. Yes cinema of the 1988 before your boring city but out of that name really killed it for me did you have a lot of people that were kind of questioning your intentions and life after that. And not really that was a little I was. A little. Younger. So it didn't really easy and ruins you for me because when I look at. Popular anything they said after Heather the demise of Heather's. Deborah and Donna. Are we did devers and Donna us. Problem is rated read my head about Waldman. Otherwise applied now may die and the fastest death OK let alone. Now. Yeah she knows cameras are doing great you know we are have a great day you're. Yeah yeah da.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.