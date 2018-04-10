Transcript for New bill could help passengers avoid major airline pet peeves

all, what's your biggest pet peeve about flying? About flying? With other people? When they put their feet up on the seat. I don't want to see your nasty toes. So it's, like, the barefoot foot, not, like, the kicking foot. The kicking foot, but the barefoot foot grosses me out. It's a good day for flying. The senate has passed a new bill giving some key rights to airline passengers. Some of my favorites are accommodations for pregnant and breast-feeding moms. Oh. Yeah. Remember when I came to do the oscars with you last year? I was sitting in a seat and I don't think you should ever have to pump in a bathroom because one, it's unsanitary and you're trying to keep something very sacred for your baby, so I turned to the guy and I was, like, you have kids? He was, like, yeah. I was, like, do you mind? I'm going to be covered, but do you mind if I pump right here? I pumped once in front of you. Not in front of you, but -- remember? When I said to you? I was caught off guard by that one. I was, like, don't tell everybody. That actually happened, but you know what the sad part is? Now moving onto my over type of babies, which are not human, but pet babies. They had to pass a law not to put animals in the overhead compartment. Really? I mean it's great it happened because there were some sad stories last year, but would anyone need to tell you not to put Enzo into an overhead compartment? No. No. To me, it makes so innocence in the first place. My dog would never go in the overhead. I would just leave him at home before I would do that. I never flew with him because I don't trust anybody to take care of my baby the way I do. I have something for you. Yeah. Do you talk to yourself? Be honest. This is going to be surprising. Yes.

