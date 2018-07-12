Transcript for Boston's Buddy the Elf inspired Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to pillow fight

I love it. Will fairly. Yes, but there was a guy -- this is a guy that -- it's a Boston area firefighter who decided to make a video for his friends and family that was just fun loving, so he'd go up to complete strangers, throw a pillow at them and then have a pillow fight. And I personally think it's pretty amazing. They said to give us pillows so we could fight. I said Michael will kill me with a pillow. You know what, I think this is amazing. Bring some holiday cheer. I don't know how I would react if some guy dressed up like that threw me a pillow and said pillow fight. You've been in New York too long. I would would have been like, did you wash this pillow but I love a good pillow fight and love this guy is having fun, bringing some cheer. Trying to make people smile. Making people smile and happy and I like to bring some cheer and make people smile and happy. We got some pillows here. If you hurt me, I swear, Michael -- Come on, girl. Grab that pillow.

