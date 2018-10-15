College football team really stepped up the halftime show's game

More
Iowa State brought out dinosaurs for their halftime show, and Ohio State recreated "The Floss" for two incredible performances.
1:45 | 10/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College football team really stepped up the halftime show's game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58510925,"title":"College football team really stepped up the halftime show's game","duration":"1:45","description":"Iowa State brought out dinosaurs for their halftime show, and Ohio State recreated \"The Floss\" for two incredible performances.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/college-football-team-stepped-halftime-shows-game-58510925","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.