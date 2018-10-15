{"id":58510925,"title":"College football team really stepped up the halftime show's game","duration":"1:45","description":"Iowa State brought out dinosaurs for their halftime show, and Ohio State recreated \"The Floss\" for two incredible performances.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/college-football-team-stepped-halftime-shows-game-58510925","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}