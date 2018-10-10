'#DoNotDisturb': Jedediah Bila shares the top reasons she's putting down her phone

More
The former "View" co-host shares tips from her book, "#Do Not Disturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life."
3:07 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for '#DoNotDisturb': Jedediah Bila shares the top reasons she's putting down her phone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58411805,"title":"'#DoNotDisturb': Jedediah Bila shares the top reasons she's putting down her phone","duration":"3:07","description":"The former \"View\" co-host shares tips from her book, \"#Do Not Disturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life.\"","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/donotdisturb-jedediah-bila-shares-top-reasons-shes-putting-58411805","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.