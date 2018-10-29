Transcript for 'GMA Day' hosts get schooled in science-fair showdown with the 2018 Top Young Scientist

lab. Definitely not as smart as our next guest. He won the title of America's top young scientist and he's only 13 years old. Please welcome rishab Jain. Congratulations. That is such a big win. Could you tell us about your winning invention? Thank you. I created an artificial intelligent Toole called psdls net that includes pancreas tracking for pancreatic cancer. How old are you? I'm 13. I've got to talk to my kids. They've got to do something. This touched me because I've had friends lose parents to pancreatic cancer. It's an awful disease. What was your tie to pancreatic cancer? I went to visit my brother in Boston. I came to learn about research that was being done in a laboratory. I learned about surprising statistics, like the low survival rate. I also do programming. I'm interested in artificial intelligence. I wondered if I could combine my knowledge in both areas to help solve the real world problem. I had a family friend that passed away from a cancer that metastasized to the pancreas. That further encouraged me to work in this area. We're very grateful to you. Very grateful for that. We know you know so much about science. You use words I've never used in my life. We want so see how much Sara and I remember from eighth grade science class. We'll do a little quiz called the science fair showdown. We starting over here? Yeah, over here. Let me know when I need my glasses on. Let's put them on now. I'll ask questions about science fair related experiences. Both of you have a chance to answer the question. Whoever gets the most correct at the end will be titled the winner of science fair showdown. Yes! Let's go. Let's do this. First question the volcano is a classic science fair experiment. What causes the reaction inside the volcano? Is it baking soda and club soda or baking soda and vinegar or baking powder and club soda? Baking powder and club soda. Baking soda and club soda. You're both incorrect. What does it? Baking soda and vinegar. We couldn't have got that more wrong, Michael. There we go. We're 0-1. What's the next one? We'll get better. Question two is on dry ice. I'm sure many of you have seen dry ice to create fog. What actual is dry ice made out of? Is it frozen hydrogen peroxide or frozen sulphur hexafluoride or frozen carbon dioxide? I'm saying B. You go with the word you can't spell every time. I'm going with C. You are correct. This creates a great Halloween cauldron with all the bubbles. I think I went a little overboard. Time to tie it up and win it on the last one. Next question, this is a standard trick where you take water and fill the glass with water and place an index card over it. Then you create a suction and turn it over and make sure that no water spills. Why does this happen? Give me the three choices. Is it inertia, air pressure or hydrodynamics? B. I'll let you go first. Oh, shoot. Thermodynamics. Air pressure. The correct answer is air pressure. Yeah! Air pressure. That's exactly what that was. Oh, no, not this. Last, can you solve a rubik's cube in under a minute? I've got three here. I've given you a head start. You only have one cube to do. She's got one cube. I've got like 20. One minute on the clock. Ready. Pick up your cubes and ready, set, go. I don't know what I'm doing. The cheering is adding pressure. I made mine more messed up. There's more holes in mine. I'm going in circles. You know what -- That is so impressive. I know how to solve it. Buy a new one. Or peel the stickers. Thank you so much. Such a smart young man.

