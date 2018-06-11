Idris Elba is People's Sexiest Man Alive and we are not surprised

Sara Haines and Michael Strahan gush over the actor who was just named Sexiest Man Alive.
1:22 | 11/06/18

information from. I have to also talk about something else I'm excited about that's not the holidays. It's kind of a national holiday for me. "People" magazine named the sexiest man alive. I called this years ago. Idris Elba. The funny thing is -- He doesn't know me. He's been on a set with me. So I tweeted him hoping for a retweet or a like. He said this is so surprising. I said sunny Hostin and I have been telling you this for years. Why are you surprised? I'm waiting for a notification that he saw it. He couldn't be a nicer guy. I thought he would have been a great James bond. Yeah. Wasn't he supposed to be? There was speculation that he was supposed to be. I don't know if you watch -- there's a show on the bbc called "Luther." That's how I know him. He's fantastic in it. He's fantastic in everything. That is one of my favorite things he's done. You know, I wasn't in the running. That's how he won. That's all I'm going to say. I would agree. I concur, Michael. I removed myself. You don't want to get cocky and show off. Yeah, you know what, I don't want to show people up. Next year for the Strahan. I wasn't even in the running. I'll be honest.

