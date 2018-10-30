Legendary rock superstars Kiss surprise two super fans and the reactions are priceless!

More
Kiss tells "GMA Day" all about their fantastic final tour.
8:42 | 10/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Legendary rock superstars Kiss surprise two super fans and the reactions are priceless!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58852978,"title":"Legendary rock superstars Kiss surprise two super fans and the reactions are priceless!","duration":"8:42","description":"Kiss tells \"GMA Day\" all about their fantastic final tour.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/legendary-rock-superstars-kiss-surprise-super-fans-reactions-58852978","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.