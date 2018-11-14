Transcript for Meet the small town mom whose love for quilting changed her life and her community

Missouri to visit the dome family who started a quilting empire. Take a look. Welcome to Hamilton, Missouri, a Mecca for quilt lovers. My name is Jenny dome. I'm a quilter and mother and grandmother. There's seven kids in our family. Six work for the quilt company. Their story one of resilience and unity. 2008 the markets crashed. We lost our retirement. Hamilton was losing hope. My sister and I challenged ourselves to find a way to help them. We found this building. It was an old auto show room. We thought we could finish off a chunk of that to finish our store. Then we bought mom a quilt machine. One day Al asked me if I wanted to do tutorials. I was like sure, honey. What's a tutorial? I had not a clue. He said I want to film you teaching people to make quilts. I was like all right. We can probably do that. In 2009 they created a YouTube channel. Hi, everybody. I'm Jenny from the Missouri star quilt company. We got to 1,000 subscribers year one. Then 10,000, 25 and then 50. Today that number has grown to more than 520,000 subscribers. People started watching. Whatever fabric I used in that video, they wanted. The goal of our sponsor grow with Google helping small businesses expand their reach and providing tools to millions of people across the country. The people we've met are so excited and interested in using technology to help them grow their skills, their careers and businesses. What's great about the Missouri star quilt story is the tools they used to grow are simple free tools that are available to everyone. From a free website builder to resources that help customers interact, grow with Google are helping companies find the same success found by Jenny and her family. The company employs 200 people. In the beginning we were shipping 10 orders a day. Now we ship 5,000 orders a day. They expanded opening more quilting shops, helping to revitalize their once struggling town. They're turning Hamilton, Missouri into a tourist destination. Jenny's fans come in by the bus load. We love Jenny. The growth of Missouri star quilt company is the sweetest most certain tip douse thing that's ever happened to us. Thanks to the dome family "Gma day" has its own custom quilt that we have modelled by the one and only Michael

