Transcript for Michael Strahan challenges Shaq to ARod's health challenge

Thank you. Yesterday on this showing we talked about this, I'm going to call it a health adventure that J. Lo and Alex Rodriguez are on. A no sugar no carb diet for ten days. They challenged people. A-Rod decided to challenge me. What? That's what I said. What? I have to start on Monday because there's a few things I need to eat this weekend. I'm going to start on Monday. Because I'm doing it, I challenged three people. You being one. You said no. The baby needs the carbs and sugar. Baby didn't want to. I was fine. I'll do it for you. I channeled my friend, Jay glaser. And Shaq. And Leslie Jones. I haven't heard from Shaq yet. It takes awhile for the messages to get the top of his body. I did hear from Jay. Here's his response. Is beer a carb? Just asking for a friend. Uh-oh. So Jay, Jay, that's on the fence. And then -- here's the response from Leslie Jones. We all know -- yeah. We know what word -- we know what comes before naw. You can fill that in on your own. I got a one possible taker in Jay. One nah in Leslee. And one message still getting to

