Transcript for Michael Strahan gives football 101 course to 'GMA Day' audience

You know you don't want to talk politics with your relatives. That's not good for the dinner table. The safest thing to do is turn on the game and talk some football, people. That is right. I realize a lot of you out there may be lacking football knowledge. It is time for -- Strahan's football 101. So what we did is we picked some audience members who admit they're football novices. I'm going to educate them with a trivia question. If they get it right, they get to do a touchdown dance to celebrate. If they do it wrong, they have to do the dreaded push up. Drop and give me a push up. Sara, you'll be my sidelined reporter. Or your life line if you need help. I don't know anything. She doesn't know anything. Take it away. All right. Come on out! What's your name and where are you from? Jessica and I'm from San Antonio, Texas. Utsa, my son went there. Did he? Yes. I'm going to that game on Saturday. That wasn't your question. You're going to the game on Saturday? I am. You have no excuse not to get the question right. Here we go. How many yards do you have to gain to earn a first down? Oh, my goodness. Can I use that life line? No. I'm going to say ten. You got it right. Touchdown dance! You want a football to do your dance? Do your dance. Do it! Great job. What's your name and where are you from? I'm Yvonne from New York. I got a good one for you. I don't know how many people are going to know this one. Which two teams always play on Thanksgiving. Oh, my gosh. Come on. I'm from New York so I guess it's the giants and the jets. My dear, drop and give me that push up now! Do it! You got it. Everybody count it out with her. One! There you go. There you go. What's the answer? The teams are the cowboys and the lions. I never knew that. When they first came up with Thanksgiving football, nobody wanted to do it. Those teams did it. Now it's an honor and those teams always play in that game because they were the first ones that decided they want to do it. Let's get another one. What's your name and where are you from? Brittany from Gainesville, Florida. All right. Gators. Here you go, Brittany. This is about me. What position did I play? Oh, my gosh. I can't help you. You don't know that? Running back. Yay! No. Give us that push up, please. I played defensive end by the way. There we go. Thank you. Come on down. What's your name and where you from? I'm Jarod from Trumbull, Connecticut. This is football knowledge 101. For Thanksgiving, for people we've got to get this right. A lot of pressure on you. Who is the quarterback for the Dallas cowboys? Any name. Ben Smith. Yes! No. Ben Smith? Give us a push up, man. There we go. The quarterback -- when you're sitting around and they're going that dak Prescott, he's the quarterback for the Dallas cowboys. One more. What's your name? Where you from? Mikayla from Nashville, Tennessee. Here's a multiple choice. Which team playing on Thanksgiving has never been to a super bowl -- the Chicago bears, the Detroit lions or the Atlanta falcons? Oh, my gosh, the bears. I'm sorry. My dad is disappointed. I can feel it. I think we can feel it too. I felt it too. Give us that push up, young lady. Thank you so much. The only team of those three that has not been in the super bowl, the Detroit lions. Sara, one more question for you. Yes. Who's the quarterback for the New Orleans saints? That's easy. Drew Brees. You got it. You said you knew nothing about football. I knew that guy. That is Strahan football 101. Enjoy the games. Enjoy the Turkey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.