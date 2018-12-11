Transcript for How you can help military families

Our first guest was thrown into the spotlight when her first husband pat Tilman was killed in Afghanistan. She's used her experience to help others and has gone on to raise millions of dollars through the pat Tilman foundation. Everyone please welcome Marie Tillman. We're so happy you're joining us on this veteran's day. Thank you for being here. Thank you for having me. For those that don't know your story you were married to pat Tilman. He was a professional football player for the Arizona cardinals for four years. I had the privilege of playing against him. What an incredible player he was. He had a big contract coming up. Over $10 million was on the line. He decided to give that up and join the military. How did he make that decision and why did he make that decision? It was shortly after September 11th. Pat like a lot of Americans was deeply impacted by that day. I think as much as he loved football, he just felt like his life was meant to do something different. He really felt this calling to serve. Wow. It's an amazing thing. Most people think he just left the NFL, but he had a life-changing opportunity with the NFL. It made the decision for him even more impactful. Yeah. I think that -- he played football. I don't think he thought of himself as a football player. That wasn't his identity. Not that it was an easy decision to make, but it was something that he just really felt called to do. How did you feel when he said this is what I want to do? What was your reaction to that? I'm pretty sure you had a say as well. It was a lot of conversations and a lot of time before he got there. I was scared for him for sure. It was a big change for us. You know, just knowing the type of person that he was and that was something that was super meaningful to him, I was up for the journey. I was going to say when someone makes that kind of decision, I feel like you love them more for that feeling of duty and need to serve. When he was first deployed, he went to Iraq and Afghanistan. That's where he died. How was that reported to you? I mean we were -- I was at work. A chaplain came to tell me what went on. There was some confusion about how he was killed. It was about a month before we learned it was friendly fire. So a lot of years spent sort of trying to figure out what exactly happened. What was it like for you with the public reaction to his death? How was that for you? You know, it was -- now looking back, I was pretty young. I was in my late 20s when all this happened. It was hard to be thrust into the public eye at a very difficult time. The reaction was really great for us. There was a ton of support and just people wanting to honor him and to be supportive of our family at the time which was really wonderful. I can imagine it must have been overwhelming too. Definitely. The foundation you created, the pat Tilman foundation, who does that help? The foundation started after pat was killed. It was in large part because of this outpouring of support. We focus on veterans and their spouses. It's about empowering people. We have 600 scholars around the country. We're focused on getting them their education and setting them up to be leaders around their communities and around the country. People were just mailing you money and trying to help and do what they could. They were. It was kind of wild when it happened. People -- sometimes a reaction to something like that is to send money. We didn't have an organization at the time. We decided to set one up to direct those funds to something that would be in pat's memory. That's really how it started. You said to help the soldiers, veterans get education. Pat saw himself as more than a football player, which I love. Education was important to him. It was something that we really felt was empowering. We wanted to be able to help people in a way that would have a huge impact in their life. You talk about all the support you got, and the support you continue to get. There's someone who has been very supportive, someone everybody knows. We'll bring him out now. Everybody, please welcome Mr. Jon Stewart. Thank you. Nice to see you. Nice to see you. What's up, man? Nice to see you. Hello, everybody. Hey! Hold on. What you got? A bagel. Just for safety, just in case. If you ever need a bagel, Jews have them on them at all times. We dole them out. We appreciate you being here. My pleasure. I'm curious, how did you get involved with the foundation and why was it so important to you? Listen, they do an incredible job and they do the things that most effective for the country which is they empower veterans to allow them to continue to serve. So many veterans come back and, when you've been deployed and you come back, it's jarring. You've had this comradery and this relevance and you're mission oriented. Then to re-assimilate back into the world can feel disorienting. A lot of people have this idea where we have to help these veterans, these poor folks. Help them get back on their feet. The truth is we have to continue to empower them to continue helping us. They're this incredible well of untapped human potential. These are guys and women that get things done. What I love about what Marie does -- their foundation, the scholarships they give, they give the veterans these tools that they already have and they sharpen them and then they get them back out in the community and they continue to serve. The Tillman foundation, mission continues, Jake wood who does team rubicon, those are the types of organizations that I always find incredible and the passion that they obviously have for it is infectious and I'm just so thrilled to be able to hopefully spotlight what the Tillman foundation does. We're happy you do that. It's my pleasure. You've helped so many people through this foundation. You continue to help in other ways in your business. Yeah. I started a business about four years ago. It's in the children's clothing space, it's called Mack and Mia. We're helping women have more flexibility. I know for myself that balance of work and family is so tough and about 75% of our workforce has flexibility and is working from home. Thaz -- that's amazing. It's been really fun. One last question, if someone wants to get involved and help with the pat Tilman foundation, how can they do that? Check out our scholar profiles on the website which is pattillman.org. They can help with this. People have options where they can put their time and money. This is one of the best organization I've seen that establishes something that's not just important for the veterans, but really important for the fabric of the country. Marie, thank you. Jon, thank you as well. Thank you. Good to see you. Coming up -- check out the pat Tilman foundation and give. It's veteran's day. Do something nice for someone who made sure we were safe in

