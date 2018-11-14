Transcript for Millennials are killing everything from bathtubs to cereal. Here's why

I have something. Do you ever take baths? This isn't an offer continuing the dating conversation. I have not taken a bath in I can't remember how long. Do you see it as a luxury or necessity to have a bathtub? It's a luxury, especially living in New York. When you live in New York, it's not like you live in a house. It's a luxury to have a bathtub. What about in a hotel room? I see it, but I'm like other people have been in that one. I'm not too keen on that either. The tub has been used before. There was an article in "Washington post" that millennials are killing certain things. Now that we have a whole class of them -- who's a millennial in the room? Let's talk about the -- you are a millennial. Raise your hand, Tim. Thank you. One millennial in the front. You're not even millennials. I'm wondering what the -- with the whole class of design students, how many of you have taken a bath within the last year? I'm not a millennial. You've got four of them out of 15 or 20. A lot of the reasons these millennials are killing the baths, is they do see it as space issues. Even in hotels they would rather have more space to put their things. There's some meaning behind it. They tied it to architecture and homes and they put it in the category of formal living rooms. You need a formal living room. For all that entertaining I'm doing. I sleep at 8:00. I like a formal living room for the fact of having someplace you can tell your kid don't go in there. I grew up with plastic on the furniture. When your mom isn't there, you sit on it. Like, yeah, I'm going to show her and then you're stuck on it. Nothing like the forbidden sitting. There are other things millennials are killing. The bathtub I'm not on board with. Hand shakes. They're doing more wet fish hand shakes. First impressions are timeless. Work on that. A hand shake? It's saying -- I don't know if it's a germ thing or maybe they're fist pumping at first interviews. We need to work on that. I'm not okay with this. Cereal! I lived on cereal in my 20s. It was the ramen noodles of my college years. On Sunday I had my first bowl of cereal in probably a year. Why? I don't know. It was delicious. So good. Millennials say it's too much effort. That used to be my cooking. Now they say they don't want to clean the bowl. They would rather have yogurt to go or a banana, something they can take with them and throw away than a bowl to clean. This is the problem -- I'm not that old. We'll step it back. Cereal -- I remember pouring a bowl of cereal and then you grab the carton and there's not enough milk for the cereal. You have to put water in it, that carnation milk. You mix it. Carnation milk with water and put it. You can make it last longer if you put a little water in. You put a little water in. Excuse me, rich kid. That's the worst is when you -- I go dry if I have to. You don't skip it? No. I'm not going to skip a fresh bowl of cereal. The things I say bravo to -- because of these same millennials, let's lift them back up. Divorce is on the decline. I like that. Napkins because they're a paper towel generation. Pants because they're more into athleisure, they're not even getting dressed and the diamond industry because they want ethical purchases. They're into nontraditional rings and jewelry. Diamonds are on the -- Decline? Yes. Thank god my millennial proposed early. They're not giving diamonds. No. Max made me watch the movie "Blood diamond." When we were dating. He knows how my conscious works. It gets heavy on stuff like that. I was crying and upset and said you did that on purpose. He did that -- it took me weeks -- he's like I always break with tradition. Why don't I go with a different ring? It's the only diamond I was ever going to get. I was like max you lose this one. My conscious came out with the diamond. I would have made you watch it again to be honest. If you want a diamond, don't watch that movie. You won't be able to sleep at night. I'm surprised they're getting rid of diamonds. Bathtubs I get. Here's something.

