Transcript for You have to see the reaction this adorable viral video star had on 'GMA Day'

Audience, you guys know what time it is. It is time for -- Audience: Whatever happened to some of our favorite viral video stars we watched a few years ago? Who didn't think you wouldn't get that right? All week long we're catching up with some of your favorite internet stars. Our next guest racked up 100 million views on vine and all he did was open a gift. Take a look. It's an avocado. Thanks! It's an avocado. Thanks! That's awesome. Welcome Henry and his mom Victoria. Come on out you two. ?????? Look at this little guy. Look at him. Hi! Hello. Hi, Henry. Hi, Victoria. You're the cutest. How did this adorable video start? Why did this happen? Right before his third birthday party we wanted to practice him opening presents and make sure he had a positive reaction. So when the in laws are there we know how to say yay. Exactly. We wrapped up a couple random things. One was an avocado. He had an adorable reaction. We posted it for friends and family and it went crazy. 100 million views on vine which is amazing. It taught gratitude though. I watched it and thought what a gracious kid. What has life been like for you? Henry is quite the entrepreneur. I'm a photographer and he asked me to do a photo session with him posing with avocados. He now autographs these. How great is that? Yep. He's also wanting to write his own book series. Do you want to tell them what your book series is going to be called? My book series is called "Henry teaches you how to be thankful for gifts and family." All right. Oh, Henry. Henry's how to, how to be thankful for gifts and family. Yeah. You brought him on here to make us cry. That was a little tear jerking. We have an honor for him. Yes, we do. He deserves it. You are inducted into whatever happened to some of our favorite viral video stars we watched a few years ago hall of fame. Is that you? Come on, Henry. Right there. And, Henry, I want you to show me how to be grateful. You're getting this special medal. Come N -- on. That's for you, buddy. Yay! Good job. What do you say? Thank you. You're so welcome. That's only slightly better than an avocado. We all could learn something from you. Yes. We can learn to be grateful for whatever we get. We all can learn something from you too as well. We can also learn to prep our kids before they get gifts. This is awesome. Thank you, Henry. Give me some, man. Tune in tomorrow for an another

