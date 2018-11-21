Transcript for Sara Haines surprises Michael Strahan with an emotional birthday tribute

We are celebrating an important holiday today. It's Michael Strahan's birthday and I have to tell you I've been thinking about this birthday for a month. You are one of the most generous, kind people I know. You live a life of complete gratitude. I'm getting emotional because I've been working on this for a month. I could never put a price on our friendship. I had to come up with a gift that's priceless. I had to call in some favors and travel a few miles, but I hope you like it. Take a look. Michael Strahan what can I say about you that people don't already know? Michael Strahan. NFL hall of famer. TV host extraordinaire. The gap jokes never get old. Somebody needs to clean these glasses. Touchdown. And an amazing dirty dancing partner. Seriously you're an awesome guy with an amazing heart who deserves the best gift. So I had to get creative. We finished up our show. I headed straight here because I have a flight to catch. We just landed and I've got some very, very important people to meet. I didn't come empty handed. Little piece of New York. Michael, in order to find you the perfect gift I had to go to the people who know you best, mom and dad. Mrs. Strahan. Hi. It is such an honor to meet you. I brought you a New York cheese cake. Mr. Strahan, it's an honor to meet you. Today I want to give Michael a special day where we focus on him. Do you remember the day Michael was born? I do. He was 9 pounds when he was born. One doctor came by and said this is wrong. I said what's wrong? His age. What about his age? He's older than that. No. He's just a big baby. What was his role in the family? He's very talented. Just about anything we've got involved in. Something in his spirit, he had something extra. The one they picked on. He was the smallest -- the youngest. When he got out there and did something spectacular, then they wanted him on their team. He was my baby. What were some of Michael's favorite foods? Sock it to me cake. At one time every week I would FedEx him a cake to New Jersey. You would make him one every week. He wanted a cake. Then I found out it cost me $30. I said huh-uh. I'm not sending you another cake. $30 to send a cake that didn't cost me $10 to make. No. So you cut off the cakes. I cut off mailing them. What does it make you feel like when you see Michael with his kids? Happy. They seem so happy together. To see what you taught him, what he learned from you he's carrying on to his kids. Do you think Michael's a good dancer? He thinks so. Well, now. I think he has some moves. Do you guys dance well? I did. You too. What you say? I did. Did what? Dance well. We called it the slop. I didn't know him at that time. What are your favorite qualities of Michael? His competitiveness, drive, determination. I think that has a lot to do with his success. If he goes after something, he's going to tackle it. He never took no for an answer. Plus, he was given natural abilities. I think being honest, hard working and compassionate. You may not believe this, but he's very shy. When you get to talking about you know he played football, he's going to try to get away from it. He's very modest. I notice that. What makes Michael a great son? He's very considerate, very passionate and he listens. When he tells you he'll do something, he'll do it. Honesty, straightforward, hard driving, encouraging person. He's super, super blessed. He's very giving of himself. You hear people talk about well my son didn't do nothing for the family. Well, we can't say that. He's been there for the whole family. That must make you proud. Oh, yes. So it was a bit of a selfish pursuit. I had to see the people that actually turned you into who I met today. I also know that you have everything in this world and your parents won't always be here. I wanted to give you in addition to that one, this is the hard drive of the whole interview. It lasted a long time. I want every minute of this precious time with your parents to be yours. Your mom did say that although that FedEx was a complete rip off for that cake she would make an exception just this once and send you the sock it to me cake. Come here and stand with us. Hey, baby. Hi, dad. I tasted this sock it to me cake in Houston. Your mom is amazing. How does it open? I didn't get this big from not eating. It's supposed to be easy to open. There it goes. That's sock it to me cake. Here we go. We're all going to try this. I will tell you this I have -- people say what do you want for your birthday. I truly feel like I have everything. I have incredible kids, everything else everybody could imagine. This was above and beyond anything I would ever imagine that anybody could ever do for me. It's the nicest thing anybody's ever done for me. I know that you have a family. You have kids. You got on a plane after this show and went to Houston to see my family which I'm going to do now. My dad had a stroke about a year ago. He's kicking it though. That man is a charmer. Yeah, he's a charmer. He thinks he can dance and do the slop. I love my parents and I love my family more than anything. For you to do that is -- it means the world to me. It's a reflection of the person you are to all of us. I love you. We love you. I don't know what to say. I'll reserve the ugly tears for later. That's all I'll say. This will always be with me. There are some funny stories on there. People can see where I came from when they saw my parents. You made that possible. I love you Sara Haines.

