Transcript for Search is on for mystery couple in stunning Yosemite engagement photo

This happened earlier in the month. You scare me when you pull out pictures. This is beautiful. It's an engagement photo. See the little people. They're not little people. They're Normal sized. This picture was taken by a photographer. His name is Matt dipple. We have no idea who they are. This was taken -- we're going to do a psa. We're trying to find them. It was taken October 6, 2018 at Taft point in yosemite national park. He was snapping pictures. He ran over there to try to catch them. He wanted to give the picture to them. He asked like 20 or 25 people and no one could find them. He posted it on Facebook. He's got like 9,000 reposts. We cannot find these people. If you know them or if you know someone, we've got to find these people. They have to have this picture. How amazing to have that picture. If you put a reward on it, somebody will claim it. That was me! I'm just sayin'. Your emoji of choice was dollar signs and mine was hearts. I'm speaking in love currency. That's a beautiful picture. It doesn't even look real. No. Because it's this beautiful, a lot of people go there. To have captured that, I would want that picture. I got proposed to in my bedroom on a Tuesday at 6:30 A.M. My picture wasn't the same. I'm sure -- Let's move along. I'm sure your picture or your wardrobe was not the same. Michael! You said it. I just kept going with it. You remember what I wear. Let's stop. Halloween is coming up. Is everybody excited about Halloween? "The New York post" broke

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.