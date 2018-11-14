Transcript for Why Serena Williams' 'woman' of the year GQ cover is drawing controversy

This fun ain't worth the sleep. Let me go home and go to bed. Speaking of fashion, "Gq" magazine, great magazine. All about fashion. They come out with these covers where they nominate people and different people on different covers. In 2018 they had their men of the year cover. One of the people on the men of the year cover is Serena Williams. Yeah. Serena Williams. As you see, on that cover right there where it says men or man, they crossed it out and put woman in quotation marks. They're taking a lot of flack for that. That seems to be the work of Virgil abloh. He's a big designer. He does off white and everyone loves his stuff. He came up with that I'm sure with Serena. A lot of people are flipping out about that because they say she's faced a lot of criticism because of her looks and femininity. They're saying they shouldn't have put the quotes around woman. How do you feel about that? We live in a time where people are just waiting to be offended. They sit there and they're offended. People jump out of their skin. They can't wait to get on the record for saying it was awful. I think you should always give people the benefit of the doubt first. If you waited a beat before you started Twitter hating, that's his signature move. Her U.S. Open had the quotes. He designed her tennis outfits for the U.S. Open which are very fashionable. I feel like you. I feel like everybody is so sensitive to jump on anything. Yeah. You can't have a good moment. She's on the cover. She's surpassing sex or gender. They're saying on this man of the year this is beyond all of us. Look at Serena Williams. It's lifting her up. It's huge. First thing people saw is why are we quoting. Is that a reference to this? Take one beat. Take a breath and give people the benefit of the doubt. It is a message to how great she is. She's amazing. That's right. Serena is incredible. This is the thing, so she -- she was picked. I love this. She was picked as the champion of the year because she came back and won tournaments after having a baby and going through a lot of difficulties during and after her pregnancy. She was the champion of the year. Jonah hill is on the cover of another one. He's the director of the year for his movie "Mid '90s." He's gone from in front of the camera to behind the camera. Henry Goulding is the star of the year from the movie "Crazy rich Asians." I loved that movie. "People" magazine's sexiest Michael who beat me out, Michael B. Jordan, he's the leader of the year for leading the "Black panther" as well as the "Creed two" -- which I saw. Did you see it? I saw it last week. I sure did. I loved "Creed." Put 'em up. In addition to being the sexiest Michael which I'll try not to repeat over and over because I feel like I'm rubbing it in your face. He's the second sexiest Michael. You're a very nice Michael. I got put in the friendship zone. Have you ever gotten that? I have gotten that. You are really nice. I don't think this is going to work out. I never got that. I only went on dates with people that I knew wanted me. I wasn't super selective. I got a few different reviews.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.