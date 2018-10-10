New, surprising details about Princess Eugenie's upcoming royal wedding

More
This unforgivable wedding blunder is going viral, could you make this mistake?
4:00 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New, surprising details about Princess Eugenie's upcoming royal wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58411166,"title":"New, surprising details about Princess Eugenie's upcoming royal wedding ","duration":"4:00","description":"This unforgivable wedding blunder is going viral, could you make this mistake? ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/surprising-details-princess-eugenies-upcoming-royal-wedding-58411166","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.