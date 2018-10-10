Taylor Swift brought the house down at the AMAs and broke a record

More
Plus, the superstar may have teased a new album.
2:10 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taylor Swift brought the house down at the AMAs and broke a record

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58411040,"title":"Taylor Swift brought the house down at the AMAs and broke a record ","duration":"2:10","description":"Plus, the superstar may have teased a new album.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/taylor-swift-brought-house-amas-broke-record-58411040","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.