Transcript for Tim Meadows and Michael Strahan team up for an intense game of '$100,000 Pyramid'

Listen, do you mind signing this contract here? I tell you what, man, you had so many moments on "Snl." You came on "$100,000 pyramid." Yeah. You were a great player earlier this year. You were in the winner's circle and something went viral. Yeah. With you and your partner. Let's take a look at this. Here's your first second. Go. Bin laden. Barack. Obamas. Everybody said what? This thing blew up. Did people reach out to you about this? This thing went everywhere. I tried to avoid it as much as I could. I felt bad for the guy. When I look at it now and looked at the tape, the thing that amazed me is he took his time -- To come up with that. Yes. He was like hmmmmm, Osama. I chalked it up to nerves. There's only a few people named Obama, with the last name Obama. It's three people we know, Michelle and the two daughters. Just doing the show, it was nerve wracking. It's scary. It was the most nervous I've ever been on television. But you were great on it. And you were on the right side of the table on that. That's true. You know what, since that all happened and it went down that way and that went viral, we're going to give you another shot at it. When we come back, I'm going to team up with Tim and we're going to play "$100,000 pyramid" and you don't want to miss that. You don't want to miss Carla hall is going to keep cooking. ??????

