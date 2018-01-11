Transcript for Memorable Halloween moments from Beyonce, Heidi Klum, Neil Patrick Harris and more!

and yesterday we had an EP Halloween show. And yeah. It was so fun. It was so fun. Our heads almost exploded because we were upside down for quite a bit of the show, and I don't know. Did anything -- I had a nerd go up my nose. I had a nerd, but the water. You know when you are, like, swimming and you inhale it? When you pour the water, you don't want that scene to go bad because to do it again was a lot of work so I felt burning all the way through my head and I was, like, oh my dwod -- god. Nothing like drowning yourself on TV with a bottle of water. People thought I had had a facelift, and not a good one. I had people going, this is where it pays to see a segment all the way through. There were people that were, like, you looked so good before. What did you do? What did you do? But it was -- it was really funny. It was a lot of fun. It was fantastic, we have to thank our crew here because they did a great job of turning us upside down, really flipping the entire show, and we also have to thank the inspiration which was Penn and teller who did this on "Snl" years ago. There they are. They did it on "Snl." They were outstanding, and big thanks to them, and our costume designers. They helped us bring those kids costumes to life. Yeah. Woody back there. Those kids were such a good time too. I loved it because you could dress up and do so many Normal things, but it's really about kids. Halloween is about kids, so we brought the kids -- let the kids take the show back and we wore their costumes. Our wardrobe department and our costume department, did a great job of that. They had such good senses of humor and explanation and inspiration for their drawings. The kids, yeah. My favorite was middle-aged Barbie and Ken. It was -- a humbling suggestion. No. She said middle-aged Barbie and midlife crisis Ken. Midlife crisis Ken. You added on, well, you do have a lot of cars, Michael. The first indicator was a red corvette and I was, like, what if you have a few of those? Multiply the crisis? No, but -- no, no, no, no. Sweet Michael. Not many people -- not many people can beat you as the big, purple, hairy spider that you were. That was fun. That was fun. But we do want to do a little round of some of our favorite celebrity ones because I wait to see what Heidi Klum is because it's a year-round process for her. She was Fiona from "Shrek." Which is a great Fiona. Yes. She goes, like, all out. Remember she was an older person and the prosthetics. You couldn't tell it was her. She was amazing. You can't tell that's her either. No. Then also Neil Patrick Harris and his family as characters from "The haunted mansion" ride at Disney. They are always so cute. He is, like, family goals. And also, Beyonce as foni Braxton and her other costume is actually trending on Twitter as track superstar Flo Jo. You see the nails. Flo Jo had the nails and the speed. The speed was obvious. The nails were what I focused on. And the hair. The flowing hair. I always thought it would be better with no hair. Go out there, and the air. It would drag. When I had to play football -- Tell me. I would come around the corner and I would see the quarterback and I would go, I got him and when I missed him, the guys would always say, well, you had your mouth open. He heard the whistling. Oh. You know, those gap jokes never get old for me. The gap jokes never get old. Never get old. You have had a lifetime of them, but I love every one. I'm so sensitive about it. You make some of the best jokes though. Oh, boy. All right. You see why I'm not on Twitter. Also, speaking of Halloween and Halloween is about candy. Yes. Did your kids get a lot of candy? No. My kids are sick this year, so we dressed up like a fireman at home, and -- Did you buy them candy? Well, we try to keep him limited on sugar right now because he doesn't know what it is, so I'm trying to hold out a little bit. Oh. So Halloween is kind of my worse at-home nightmare. Wow. You're that -- okay. No sugar. But I love the candy, but he wants anything I try now. You say you love the candy. Okay. There is a new article in the "New York post" that did a survey on Halloween candy eating parents' habits. 86% of you parents out there steal candy from your children's Halloween bags. Abso-freaking-lutely. The young lady right there looked at me, like, and? Yeah. They frown upon adult trick or treating, so you just steal it from the baby you made. They can at least pay me in sugar. The average parent eats a quarter of their child's total Halloween candy. Don't act surprised. You were just clapping. It's you. It's you. 44% of parents, they eat more candy than their children at Halloween. I believe it. I believe it. But, you know, I was walking last night on 78th street. They shut down the whole block. It's like a mob because I guess all the houses -- townhouses or whatever, they really decorate. They decorate, the spider webbing and stuff. And obviously they give away some good candy because you're not going there for bad candy. If you are going to decorate like that, the last thing you do is give out raisins. You imagine you buy a house on that block and you don't know. You got to step it up. That should be mandatory mention by the realtor. You have to really own up in October. Do you know why I don't think kids eat as much? They still remember what hunger cues are. They eat when they are hungry and they have a little sugar and they're, like, I'm good. Mama doesn't finish until the package is done. We're bingeing at another level and that's why I eat more. I agree. Kids do know how to stop, but I just say let them eat. Eat as much as they want. Parents have a limit on how much sugar the kids want. Eat it. Let them get sick and they won't want it. True. Until the next day. And I got another thing here which I love this. I love baby names. Oh yeah. There is this company called nameberry. They are name experts. At nameberry. That's what it's called. It sounds like a cafe. It does. Sounds like pinkberry. It's nameberry. They are celebrating their tenth anniversary and they made some predictions for the next ten years. In 2028, they are predicting the most popular baby names. All right? If anybody is planning on having a baby in ten years, I got the names for you. On the clock. All right. You want to start with boys or girls? Let's start with boys. Of course. We're going to start with boys. You know what? You have something on your teeth. There you go. Oh. That's love. Michael. You know what? That's love. You can't just let somebody, you know. I don't have to worry about nothing many my teeth, but you good. It has nowhere to stick, honey. It has nowhere to stick is right. Boys names. Number five, Lincoln. 2028 now. Number four is Noah. That's big now I think. Yeah. I guess it's going to make a cycle. This one, I guess the movie is coming back. They are doing a reboot. Number three is maverick. Remember "Top gun"? I would have put goose on there too. You're going to name your kid goose? I don't know. I think I would be a cool parent if I did. Number two, Matteo. I like that. I like Matteo, and number one name they are predicting in 2028 would be Liam. All right. I'm surprised there are no classics rounding out. No. We're not on the list. No Michaels or Saras. Sara wore herself out in the '70s and '80s. There were too many of us. We're going to the girl names now. Let's get it. Number five, Olivia. Okay. I like Olivia. One of my twins is Olivia. Number four, Emma. That's cute. Number three, Harper. Number two, Amelia. I love that. Which I'm thinking Emilia Clarke from "Game of thrones," and the number one for 2028 is Charlotte. Charlotte. I like it. I feel like nameberry took the names from now though because I don't think they really predicted like bell bottoms will be back. Those are awesome names. 2028. What are names supposed to be in 2028? I feel they should be we predict that -- Star lord will be number one.

