one of TV's favorite heroes on "The walking dead," and now he is playing the villain in a creepy critically acclaimed film, "Burning." Please welcome Steven yeun. Steven, how you doing, man? Great. Thank you for having me. Steven, we want to welcome you to the show, but we also want to welcome you to fatherhood. Thank you. 1 1/2-year-old son named Jude. Yes. How is fatherhood for you, my friend? It is -- it's magic. It's, like, the best ego death of all time. I wake up and I have, like, bags under my eyes and I'm, like, what do I do? My face looks so tired and my wife is just, like, that's what you look like now. It's your new Normal. It's my new Normal. It's fine. I have to say. It gets so much more fun. People told me along the way when they were babies and now that Alec is over 2 1/2, I realize each time you think, oh gosh, is this it? They get better and better and better. I love that. Yes. They turn into people. Now we have to talk about "The walking dead" of course. Yes. Yes. So huge secret, when your character, Glenn, was killed off, but recently they announced that Andrew Lincoln is leaving the show, but they announced it before the season started. How do you feel about that? That's just, you know, that's the internet and how we eat information now, but I really think that it's cool that they get to tell the people, prep them for, you know, what is going to be a really big exit from that show, but I still have a lot of heart and hope for that show in that it's always going to remain true to itself and evolve and do the thing that it always does, but Andy Lincoln, one of the greatest humans and so, you know, he is going to do amazing things afterwards. Yeah. Wait, Michael. That reminds me of our conversation. Because he has firsthand knowledge of a zombie, we addressed an important philosophical question. Would but a zombie or a vampire? Oh. Like, if I had a choice? If you had to choose and you had to be one, you know zombies pretty well. Yeah. I would be a vampire. I feel better about it now. Yeah. From an expert. But you being the hero, and now you have the new film, "Burning." It set a record at Cannes for the highest score, and it's been selected as the Oscar candidate for foreign language films. So congratulations to you. And the hard work you put into that. Thank you. This is your first korean-speaking film. You said being American as helped you with the role. I never thought that I would get a chance to work in Korea, you know, I am American and feel very American, but what was really great is the director, who is to me, one of the master film makers of the world, he kind of had this idea that if I were to play this part, I would play a fully Korean character that lives in Korea, but just the way that I move and behave, if we just worked on the language to perfect that, the rest of my americanness would kind of make him a little dissonant and strange to Korean audiences and to western audiences as well. So -- So Americans are a bit strange? I mean -- we are. We are. Obviously it worked because of all the accolades you have been getting. Thank you. He is a genius and it's been an honor to work with him. It's pretty cool. It's an honor to be here with you, my friend. Yes, thank you. And we hear you also like to play a little, you know, basketball? I try. I mean, not, like, at your level, like, you -- I didn't play pro. Well, you're an athlete so you can play -- He can play anything. That doesn't mean we can do it all. True, true. Even though I can, but -- Let's play. We have a game for you, rapid fireball. What we're going to do, we're going to ask you rapid fire questions while we shoot. Oh, this is so cool. We'll see if you are good under pressure. Let's put this hall of famer in his place. You played in college so you should have the advantage. Oh, yeah. I didn't get a ring for that though. All right, Sara. You're up first with the rapid fire questions while we shoot. There we go. What's the most embarrassing song on your iTunes? Sorry. Hit you in the head. This is not turning -- what is the most embarrassing song on your iTunes? "Call me maybe" by -- I have "Baby shark" on my phone. I have the "Coco" soundtrack. What is the craziest thing, the silliest thing you spent some money on? I accidentally bought a motorcycle and didn't ride it for about two years. Two years? Why did you buy it? I wanted to be cool. I wanted to be, like, Norman. You wanted to be like Norman. He is awesome. What's your signature dance move? I got -- I got, like, wedding dance moves. Do it. Do it. I need to see it. I need proof. Like, you know,, like, running man and stuff. Oh. We have got our last one. Who was your celebrity crush growing up? Oh. Sam from "Who's the boss?" Smart man. Hey.

