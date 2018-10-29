Transcript for Watch Cedric Yarbrough's impressions of Tracy Morgan, Idris Elba and Michael Jackson

laughing in the hilarious "Reno 911." Now he's as funny as ever in the third season of ABC's "Speechless." Check it out. Hold on. I'm working on a chance to meet the queen. Queen, come outside. She's not even there. The union flag is flying. Hey! Royals lover. Keep it down. I'm ashamed. I shouldn't like the Royals. They're famous for nothing. They're not American. You can't get enough of them. Please welcome the very funny Cedric Yarbrough. Chaes -- what's up man? Hey, Michael. Before we get started, how many people mispronounce your name? All day, all the time. Your name is Cedric. Yes. You have a black mother. Yes. Do you have a black mother? Yes, I do. Black moms like to make you special. That's what that was? That's what that is, yeah. I think she saw it in a magazine. She said let's bring it down to Cedric. Let's spell it this way, but say it that way. Yes. I like it. I like her style. "Speechless" is back for season three. Congrats. Yes. The aid for J.J. Who has cerebra palsy, you talk about how hard it is to learn your lines. Yeah. There's more there. There's a lot more there. On the show J.J. Points out the words on his communication board with his laser, but in real life Cedric has to memorize both roles to pretend to be reading the board. It's, you know, pages of pages of basically monologue, pretending to go back and forth. You're reading, but -- I'm doing both. I'm glad that people are loving it. I guess we're pulling it off. You're doing it. No guessing. You're doing it. The one thing I love is that the representation -- the representation on this show has been really influential. Yes. Have you seen anything directly from that? On the way here there was a -- my flight from Los Angeles to New York, I ran into a kid with cerebral palsy, and his father. His name was Nick. Shout out to Nick. He loves the show. He's been inspired to be an actor. It's an important show because inclusion is -- you want to see yourself represented on television. You know, all of us of all stripes want to see us. That's true. It's so reaffirming and good for all of us. Yes. You also have a very distinct voice. You do work in that in the "Bojack horseman." Yes. Do you do celebrity impressions? I can do -- we're going to see Tracy Morgan. I was on 187th street and Lennox. They had some ballpark franks. You had the improv show in L.A. Called "The black version." Yes. The audience gives you popular movie titles and you give them the black version. Can you give us a few? We did "Silence of the lambs." That was called "Why you eating people." We did the black version of "Up." It was called "Sup." The "Dark knight" was called "The darker knight." We did "My fair lady." It was called "Eh, she's all right." It's a great troop with great guest stars. Wayne Brady has played with us. Maya Rudolph has. Michael Keegan and -- I'm sorry keegan-michael key and Michael and Jordan Peele has played with us. It's a great show. We want to play with you. It's called behind the insta. We're going to look at some Instagram photos of you. We want you to grab the pointer and point out what is going on in this. Oh, boy. Cedric, what is happening here? Here is -- we shouldn't touch that. Here is early on in my career. This was before "Reno 911." I got a job at California adventure as the genie. That's a great role. Before Will Smith, I was the first black genie. I was doing that the first year of "Reno 911." I was doing that on the weekends. I didn't know if "Reno 911" was going to be popular or not so I was still doing that. Oh, no. What is that? This is really behind the insta. I had a flat top. Don't forget the head band. That was some pounds ago. I was wakanda forever. I was doing that before. Before everyone else was. Oh, boy. Yes. You look bad. Yes. I feel bad. There's a little prince, little Stevie right there. Yeah. Oh, come on. I heard you also dance like Michael Jackson. You have some dance moves. I do have -- Do you want to step down there? I have some moves. I do. Come over here. Show us some moves. ?????? Everyone's off beat too. First of all, Michael didn't even have to move with his body. You can just move with your head. Just bite. Yeah, like this. There you go. Michael, get it. You gonna hurt yourself. ?????? Yeah, a little bit. We'll slide on over this way. ?????? Yeah, a little bit. His dancing has left us

