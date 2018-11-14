Transcript for Watch Stanley Tucci try to answer 100 questions in 1 minute

for our next golden globe and Emmy winning actor. You know him from the "Devil wears Prada," "The hunger games." He's starring in a new film called "Private war." Let's look at a clip. I'm a single father who was a really Husband. When I'm not working hard, I like to -- Live hard. Yes. I had a great time with you last night and would like to see you again. Well she's thinking about it. We're not. We're going to see him right now. Please welcome the very talented Stanley Tucci. ?????? Hi. How are you? So nice to meet you. Nice to meet you too. Hey, man. Nice to you see you brother. You look great. You too. Have a seat. Thanks. We owe you a happy belated birthday. You certainly do, don't you? Yes, we do. Are you I love my birthday or watch it pass each year? I used to love my birthday. Once you reach my age, you start to hate your birthday I think. You try to ignore it. Did you celebrate? I did actually. It was nice. We had a nice dinner the day afterward. I was on a plane for my birthday. We had a nice dinner with my sister-in-law. Emily Blunt? Yeah, that one. I've heard of them. That sister and brother-in-law. That's a cool family. The last time I saw you you were getting ready to move to England and now you're in England. Have you learned any British slang? Yes. Everyone says, oh, lovely. Lovely. Cab drivers, lovely. Doesn't matter who you are. Lovely. Lovely. Then you think is it lovely? There are lots of things my wife says that I still -- she'll say I don't know why she was so shirty about it? Shirty? Shirty. Is that a good or bad thing? Bad thing. I said what's shirty? She said you know. I said I don't. That's why I said what's shirty. She said it means strappy. I said what does strappy mean. It means you're angry, irritated, annoying. You get into a hissy fit. I know some people that a strappy. Someone's in like a strap. A funk? No. It's like your irritated. You should never move to England. I know. You're Stanley Tucci, did you come in with a British accent? Were you like I'll show these people I fit in? No. It's way too embarrassing. There are certain accents I can do. I've gotten better with it. I've played British in a couple things. It's a high British. You also have a new baby. Yes. You're a new dad. Yes. Thank you. I did all the work. You have a 7-month-old and a 3-year-old. I'm a 40-year-old mom and I feel exhausted. Are you tired? Have you slept lately? We sleep. She's sleeping through the night which is great. Sometimes she wakes up -- she usually wakes up at about 6:00 or 5:00. You're like why? Why? Why are you so eager? It's like it's still dark. What is she, a farmer? You're just kind of like -- it's great. I have that 3 and a half year old too, soon to be four. It keeps you young, but makes you feel incredibly old too. He has an accent too. He sounds like the queen. He's sneaking out to study. I think he goes to Buckingham palace. I don't know where he goes. You talk to him and say -- I'll say Matteo, do you want this? He's like no, I can't eat that. Do you say you need to eat it and he says daddy you're being strappy? You're strappy. We mentioned some of the films you were in in the introduction. You've been in everything. Everything. You're so incredible in everything you do. You're an incredible chef too. You do it all. In this new movie, "The private wars" it's about Marie Colvin. Set it up for us. It's a wonderful film. It's directed by Matthew Heineman. It's a brilliant movie. It's a hard transition to make. Rosalind pike plays Marie and Jamie Dornan is in it. They're just wonderful. It's a really interesting tragic story of, not only what she experienced, but sort of what is happening to journalism around the world. It's an extreme experience of aggression towards journalism. It's all true. It was a real honor. I'm in the movie very briefly. It was an honor to be a part of it. It's one of those projects -- I did a project "Spotlight" where you just want to be a part of it because it's an important film. We're glad you're part of it. You always make everything better. Thanks. You do it justice. Thank you. We have a little game. We have something for you here. We have a little game we want to play with you, Stanley. All right. It's called 101. In one minute we'll ask as many of these questions as you can. Sara is going to keep score. Really? Yes. All right. Are you ready? Are you ready is one question. You got one already. Let's put 60 seconds on the clock. Let's go. What's the name of your first pet? Zoe. What time do you get up in the morning? Too early. When's the last time you rode the subway? Here or in London? Doesn't matter. In London a few weeks ago. How many movies have you been in? Too many. What was your first job? As an actor? Period. First job, landscaping. What's your guilty pleasure? Landscaping. We're going for -- . Sorry. Give him ten points for that. Do you speak any other languages? No, just profanity. I'm so sorry. What's your favorite thing to cook? Pasta. Where have you not travelled but you want to? Audience: Five, four, three, two, one. Give us something. Sweden. I've been to Sweden. You'll love it. Stanley Tucci for the win because you are the first player of our game, you also hold the record. It's like a pac man in the pizza parlor. That's really nice. Will you sign this? Of course. You're going on the hall of fame wall of fame. You got 11 and one very great answer. That leaves a lot of room for improvement and one bleep. One bleep. Stanley, seriously always love seeing you. Thank you. Likewise. Your career and everything that you do is amazing. You've never experienced his cooking. You have to. It's amazing. The movie is "A private war." It's in theaters nationwide this Friday. Check out Stanley Tucci, everybody.

