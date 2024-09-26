Baby nervous for his 1st haircut brings dog along for support

Baby Frankie brought his "pawtector" Beau to his first haircut at Prime Barber Lounge in New Jersey.

September 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live