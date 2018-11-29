Transcript for Black Christmas trees are on trend this holiday season

We're back now with a new holiday trend that a lot of people -- Okay, I'll give you that. -- Have an opinion about. Some are ditching the traditional green Christmas trees for black ones. Wow. Lara, you will explain. Good morning. I'm dreaming of a black Christmas. Doesn't quite have the same ring to it. We put up some of these black Christmas trees on set to give you a live look at this very latest trend. ??? I'm dreaming of a white Christmas ??? Reporter: Wanting a white Christmas while Elvis was having a blue one. The first lady seeing red decorating the people's house in hues of the shade defending the controversial choice to a round of applause. Everybody has a different taste. I think they look fantastic. Reporter: And now for many, it's black that is the new green. In fact, there are thousands of posts on Instagram. People sharing the #blackchristmastree. So, why the trend? It goes with everything. It goes with any kind of decor and because a real-life decor has really started to become what's going to look good on social media, green doesn't always cut it. Reporter: Meg says she chose the Goth look as a break from the traditional evergreen. Something about it that's just different and just pretty and sparkly and I don't know, I like different. Reporter: With the skyrocketing cost of real trees over the past five years due to droughts and shortages going black might just save you some green. I got to say it does make the lights pop. Yeah. It doesn't really look black. It looks like a hunter green. Get close. Our crew did a gorgeous job. Once you get a black tree, you never go back. Oh, I was like -- And now everyone will be saying that. Just saying, George. I love robin's face right now. What did I do? We're talking about a Christmas tree. Do you want me to tell you about another trend? Please, please. There is another trend out there. We didn't have time to get into it. It's called the half tree. Oh. Here's a shot. Oh, boy. People are buying these. The reason, so that kids and pets don't get into trouble with the lower branches. So we are trend setting here in the holiday season for you. Makes sense. Do you have anything to say? Yeah, does it come in black?

