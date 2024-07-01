Golden retriever adorably demands to be part of mom's father-daughter wedding dance

When Annie Tews got married in Nebraska, her 2-year-old dog, Wrigley, wanted to join her and her dad on the dance floor.

July 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live