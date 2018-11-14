Transcript for How Google is using new technology to help veterans find jobs

In this week after veterans day we remember vets' service, their courage, everything they put on the line when they fight for our country but they often face another fight when they come home, finding a job and there's a new tool out there that can help them jump-start their career and find the perfect match for their skills. Take a look. Daniel is a supervisor at a customer service center just outside Seattle, Washington. Get all the information for the case. Reporter: Overseeing personnel, something he's trained in, both as a father of six. Pass it around there. Reporter: And a 20-year army vet. I was an e-7, sergeant first class. The skills I learned were time management, leadership skills and also being very adaptable to various situations. Reporter: It's also where he met his wife and fellow army vet, Jen. I just noticed his smile and he just made me laugh. Reporter: Jen would soon become a stay-at-home mom while Daniel did multiple tours in Afghanistan. Until retiring in September. His new mission, finding work as a civilian. Similar to the military, looking for a job in the private sector there are a lot of different unknowns. You don't know how many other people are competing for the same position. It was nerve-racking, it was stressful. Reporter: With one in three veterans accepting jobs below their skill level he turned to the USO where he learned about a new tool created by our sponsor grow with Google that matches vets' military experience with corresponding job opportunities. About 250,000 military service personnel every year transition into civilian life. What we did with Google search was that we enabled it so that military service members could just type in their military job code and get relevant jobs that leveraged the same skills they use in the military. Let me know that a lot of the things I did in my army career was very transferable to the private sectors. That's what it really gave me confidence in, hey, I have done this before. I can do this out here as well. Reporter: Daniel's network eventually landed him that job. His daily mission, getting home to his beautiful family. And in addition to helping veterans find jobs our sponsored grow with Google is helping many Americans find jobs across America, grow their skills, their careers and their businesses. A great organization.

