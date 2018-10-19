Transcript for Hero pizza employee travels 7 hours to deliver pie

What are the most heartwarming stories we've heard this week involved a pizza shop manager who went 225. Miles out of his way to surprise and cancer patient so here's why Dalton Schaefer was closing up Steve's pizza and Battle Creek, Michigan. When you got a call from rich and Julie Morgan. The couple had been planning to the travel from Indianapolis to Battle Creek. Just get one of those pizzas which they used to enjoy when they lived there. Instead the rich ended up in the hospital so Schaefer decided to make a seven hour round trip journey himself. Delivering two of riches favorite piece. Nice trip there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.