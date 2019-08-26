Transcript for Inside the fires as Amazon burns

Now to the calls for action growing as those catastrophic fires burn in the Amazon. World leaders and the pope are weighing in as we see new images of the devastation and more help, it arrives to fight the massive flames and Matt Gutman is on the front lines in Brazil this morning. Reporter: This is 1 of the 80,000 fires that have burned. Yesterday I flew over this area and in years covering wildfires in the U.S. I've never seen anything on this scale. Fires covering what we are told are hundreds of square miles. This morning, Brazilian firefighters continue to pound those record fires from the ground and from the sky. The Brazilian air force C-130s are dropping those streams of water and an American supertanker enlisted to hit remote fires. Those curtains of fire ringing Brazil. A record 0,000 fires this year chewing up vast swaths of forest. The fire is spread over an area two-thirds the size O the U.S. Charred Earth as far as the eye can see. We flew over fires stretching dozens of miles. Here near the world's biggest wetlands, the smoke blotting out the sun. Creating so much sun they are forming their own weather patterns which is why it's so bumpy and there's so much turbulence. Brazil has deployed 44,000 troops but most fires go unfought here. There are thousands of fires burning across Brazil right now but what makes this like so many others there isn't a single firefighter in sight. This squad of 30 firefighters with no fire trucks and no hoses responsible for an area twice the size of New Jersey. They're using that foam spray to try to put out the fire and have those mats. You can see them slapping the flames over there. It's not easy work. There are hundreds of fires in this area but they chose this one because it's near a village where locals helped out passing buckets, even using branches to put out flames. Now to give you a sense of how overwhelmed firefighters are in this country there's a single firefighter in this area for every thousand square miles. They don't have radios, fire trucks or hoses. The U.S. And other nations have offered support and Brazil's president said they don't need any, guys. Just devastating. Absolutely. We'll go to Hong Kong where

