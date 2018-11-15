-
Now Playing: Students learn sign language for beloved janitor
-
Now Playing: Janitor moved to tears after kindergartners sing 'Happy Birthday' in sign language
-
Now Playing: 'Batkid' is cancer free 5 years after his 'wish'
-
Now Playing: We love this coach giving a pep talk to his team in sign language
-
Now Playing: Viral superstar 'Side-Eye Chloe' is inducted into 'GMA Day' Hall of Fame
-
Now Playing: 'Sons of Anarchy' star Ron Perlman hilariously shows off his soap opera skills
-
Now Playing: Watch this Texas woman's explosive divorce party
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss visits Times Square
-
Now Playing: Sara Haines gets emotional with Jessie J, revealing she can't have children
-
Now Playing: Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a delicious pie
-
Now Playing: New York Times report alleges Facebook hired Republican operatives to squash protests
-
Now Playing: New York City man revealed as $125M Powerball winner
-
Now Playing: 11 in Saudi Arabia face indictments for journalist's death
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Ginger Zee visits Shanghai Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Meet the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show
-
Now Playing: All the best looks from the CMA Awards red carpet
-
Now Playing: Mahershala Ali teases possible new rap music coming soon
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on luxe items for less
-
Now Playing: 2018 CMA Awards: Backstage with the biggest stars in country music
-
Now Playing: Why you should get your kid a flip phone instead of a smartphone in 2018