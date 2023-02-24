Man loses eye to cancer, turns prosthetic eye into flashlight

Brian Stanley was diagnosed with retinoblastoma when he was 6 years old. After years of wearing a prosthetic eye, Stanley used his skills as an engineer to create what he calls a "cyborg eye."

February 24, 2023

