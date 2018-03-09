What to know as millions travel on Labor Day

More
How to avoid a headache as tens of millions of Americans drive or fly home from the holiday weekend.
1:08 | 09/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What to know as millions travel on Labor Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57571668,"title":"What to know as millions travel on Labor Day","duration":"1:08","description":"How to avoid a headache as tens of millions of Americans drive or fly home from the holiday weekend.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/millions-travel-labor-day-57571668","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.