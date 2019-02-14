Transcript for Senior pit bull hailed a hero after saving family

She saved a lot. This would been a disaster. Would have been really bad. The sanctions trying to get out this window. I hear. This was on the Florida and right over here. He's going to town. Doug this little spot for hours and came over here what is open and made her way out. Though then ran into. To do officers through several streets and then let them back to the dogs resident into the backyard. Dogs save the house from a petrol gas explosion. This would have been a disaster.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.