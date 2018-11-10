Tennessee falafel shop named Reader's Digest 'Nicest Place in America'

Yassin Terou is a Syrian refugee who came to the U.S. seven years ago and opened Yassin's Falafel House in Knoxville, Tennessee.
11:42 | 10/11/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tennessee falafel shop named Reader's Digest 'Nicest Place in America'

