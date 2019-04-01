Woman poses in swaddle for hilarious '336 month' birthday photo shoot

Nicole Ham, 28, was recently captured by her BFF Stephanie Smith, 27, owner of Southern Stitched Photography, while wrapped in a swaddle and donning a giant bow on her head.
